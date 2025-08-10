Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $55,453,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 168.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,555,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 941,284 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

