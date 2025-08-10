Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Sony by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Sony stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $189.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.