Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

NYSE DOV opened at $173.43 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

