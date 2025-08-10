Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.24 and its 200 day moving average is $320.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

