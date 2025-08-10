ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

