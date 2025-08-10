ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $742,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $3,817,635 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

