ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

