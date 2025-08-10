Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

