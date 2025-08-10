Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 4.2%

AAPL stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

