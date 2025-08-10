Apparel Stocks To Follow Now – August 9th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the inventory of clothing and related accessories that a retailer, manufacturer or wholesaler holds at any given time for sale or distribution. They encompass all styles, sizes and colors stored in warehouses, on shop floors or in transit. Effective management of apparel stocks balances seasonal trends and customer demand against turnover rates to minimize both stockouts and excess inventory costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $980.98. 2,188,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $837.63 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $977.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.85.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $465.44. 3,326,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $425.90 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.55.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,392,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66.

