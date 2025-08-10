Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of VRCA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

