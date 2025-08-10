Analysts Set Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $7.46

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.4583.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 51.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,521,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 855,192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 568,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 63.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321,877 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 251,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

