Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Sells 87,789 Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,789 shares during the period. Abacus Life comprises approximately 3.1% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Abacus Life worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abacus Life by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Abacus Life by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 517,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABL has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Abacus Life Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABL opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.29 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.01. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.