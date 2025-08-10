AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $699.35 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $705.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $661.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

