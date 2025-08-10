AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $379,000 in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,088,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,733,000 after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

