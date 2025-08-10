AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3%

FI opened at $133.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

