Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,525,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.90 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

