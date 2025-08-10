Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ally Financial by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.