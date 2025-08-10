Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 124,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. CSX makes up approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 181,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,474.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 192,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.5%

CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.