Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.33 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Honeywell International makes up about 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

HON opened at $216.33 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

