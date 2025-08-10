Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 182.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 996.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PNW stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

