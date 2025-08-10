Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.9%

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.