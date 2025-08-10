AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) versus Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Financial Contrast

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) and Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB SKF and Techprecision”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB SKF $9.34 billion 1.20 $612.44 million $1.13 21.76 Techprecision $34.03 million 1.68 -$2.84 million ($0.29) -20.10

Profitability

AB SKF has higher revenue and earnings than Techprecision. Techprecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB SKF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AB SKF and Techprecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB SKF 5.54% 14.26% 7.30% Techprecision -8.07% -44.18% -10.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AB SKF and Techprecision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB SKF 0 2 0 0 2.00 Techprecision 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

AB SKF has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techprecision has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AB SKF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Techprecision shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Techprecision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AB SKF beats Techprecision on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products. It also provides application engineering services consisting of technical consultancy, numerical simulation and design, and root cause analysis; asset management services, such as assessment and benchmarking, maintenance strategy review, spare parts and inventory management, and lubrication management; condition-based maintenance, including vibration analysis and diagnostics, thermography, lubrication analysis, and condition monitoring system installation; mechanical maintenance comprising mounting and dismounting, precision alignment, and balancing; remanufacturing and customization; and training solutions, which include instructor-led training, e-learning courses, and webinar recordings. The company serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing, ocean energy, pulp and paper, railways, and wind industries. AB SKF (publ) was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Techprecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

