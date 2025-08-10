542,962 Shares in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.86% of Drugs Made In America Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

