462 Shares in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 336.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $546.73 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $562.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

