4,000 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $763.00.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of PH opened at $727.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $745.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $697.59 and a 200-day moving average of $656.35.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
