32,205 Shares in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 66.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 106,914.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.