25,521 Shares in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $246.49 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $217.91 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 15.0%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

