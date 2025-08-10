18,677 Shares in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by CCM Investment Group LLC

CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. Cigna Group comprises about 0.6% of CCM Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CI stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.57 and a 200-day moving average of $311.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.72.

View Our Latest Report on CI

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.