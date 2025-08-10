1,700 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,297.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,715,000 after buying an additional 2,685,026 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,896,000 after purchasing an additional 809,964 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,494,091. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

