12,966 Shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 2,778.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Caledonia Mining from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $448.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

