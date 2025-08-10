1,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Pandora Wealth Inc.

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 13,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the airline’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

