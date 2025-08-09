Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $4.93 Million Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 136,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

PPL Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

