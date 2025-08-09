Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $2.74 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $448.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

