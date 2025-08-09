Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $2.02 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 738,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.3%

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

