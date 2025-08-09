Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases Shares of 37,996 Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,996 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $96.75 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,705. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

