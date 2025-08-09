Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $5.20 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $352.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

