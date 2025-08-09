Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 22,917 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 780,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

