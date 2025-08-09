Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 13,932 Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,932 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Paylocity and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.19.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.7%

PCTY stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.