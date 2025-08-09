Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires Shares of 24,778 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 30.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.