Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires Shares of 12,431 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

