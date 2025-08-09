Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 81.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.90. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $44.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

