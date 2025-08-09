Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

