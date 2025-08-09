Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $84,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.63 and a 52 week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.