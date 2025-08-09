Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.12.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

