Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.27. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 77,757 shares.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.2015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 420.0%.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

