Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.27. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 77,757 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNMY
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Wynn Macau Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.2015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 420.0%.
About Wynn Macau
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.