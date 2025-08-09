World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way Sells 402 Shares

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) Director Charles D. Way sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,200. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $160.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Acceptance Corporation has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $177.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average is $143.97.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRLD

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.