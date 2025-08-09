Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.89 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 427.50 ($5.75). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.70), with a volume of 451,339 shares traded.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 423.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The company has a market cap of £814.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 34.50 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative net margin of 104.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workspace Group Plc will post 36.7630058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Workspace Group

In other news, insider David Benson sold 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.73), for a total transaction of £57,565.38 ($77,424.86). Insiders own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

