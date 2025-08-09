Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FORL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Four Leaf Acquisition worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FORL opened at $11.48 on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

