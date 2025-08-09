Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 199,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.